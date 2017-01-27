NEWS

SUV strikes, injures teen exiting Fayetteville bus

The pedestrian was hit on Murchison Road in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 16-year-old girl who had just gotten off of a Fayetteville city bus was struck by a vehicle on Murchison Road near Bullock Street on Thursday, police said.

Police said the teen was trying to cross Murchison Road after getting off the bus and was hit by a Subaru traveling south around 4:49 p.m.

The teen remains in critical condition at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.



The driver of the 2010 Subaru Legacy was identified as 57-year-old Shearon Adams of Kernstown Road. She was not hurt.

Adams will not be charged, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
