Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified

MONCURE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The body of a missing swimmer was recovered at Jordan Lake on Monday night.
Emergency crews said 18-year-old David Agamloh's body was found at 8:58 p.m. He was from Holly Springs.
The Moncure Fire Department said Agamloh was swimming with a friend when he went under.
When he didn't come back up, the friend called 911.
Divers entered the water about 8:30 p.m.
Agamloh apparently was wearing jeans and may have become fatigued in the water.
