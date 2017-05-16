NEWS

Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified

Dive teams recovered the body of an 18-year-old apparent drowning victim at Jordan Lake. (Credit: David Agamloh/Facebook )

MONCURE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The body of a missing swimmer was recovered at Jordan Lake on Monday night.

Emergency crews said 18-year-old David Agamloh's body was found at 8:58 p.m. He was from Holly Springs.


The Moncure Fire Department said Agamloh was swimming with a friend when he went under.

When he didn't come back up, the friend called 911.

Divers entered the water about 8:30 p.m.

Agamloh apparently was wearing jeans and may have become fatigued in the water.

