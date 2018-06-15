Sword-wielding woman among 3 shot dead in 2 different police shootings in Kansas City

JUSTIN DOOM
In two separate incidents, three people were shot and killed by police in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith told the local station KSHB that it was "very unusual" to have two officer-involved shootings on that same day.

"Both incidents," he added, "unfolded protecting other citizens."

In one incident, police were responding to an altercation between two men who apparently were fighting over a golf cart and a gun, KSHB reported. In the other incident, a standoff ended when a sword-wielding woman who fled from police later was shot after attempts to negotiate peacefully proved unsuccessful.

"Obviously," Smith said later, via the department's Twitter feed, "when things like this happen, it's upsetting to a lot of people. It's upsetting to our officers & it's upsetting to this city. ... But I do know we have a duty to protect the people of this city."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cement truck overturns on Rock Quarry Road bridge over I-40 in Raleigh
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
What some Knightdale business owners think of the town's rapid developments
DA: Girl, 4, abducted and sexually assaulted in PA
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in the grass
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Crooks steal Houston woman's final wish involving her ashes
Show More
Apex police arrest armed robbery suspect
Alec Baldwin says he could beat President Trump in 2020
Ex-boyfriend accused in murder of Durham HS student pleads guilty
Durham creates racial equity task force
New effort to strengthen the bargaining power of NC employee unions
More News