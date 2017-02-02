Synagogue opens doors to Texas burned mosque

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1725507" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are looking into what started an overnight fire that destroyed a mosque in Victoria.

The outpouring of love and support from a Texas community home to a mosque that recently burned down has been overwhelming.Ten different churches and even a synagogue have offered their help and opened their doors. Imam Osama Hassan says he has renewed faith in God and the fire has strengthened it in his neighbors."The first time I came here, it was very tough," he told Eyewitness News, walking through the burned out shell out the building that caught fire early Saturday, January 28. "We are praying it was an accident."There is nothing left of the building. But in the gnarled ashes, Hassan said he and the men and women who worship here have found hope."Our heart is filled with rejoice, thankful to everyone who supports us," he said. "It makes the injury heal very fast. The way people support us and pray for us -- standing here, giving us hugs, love -- it makes it much easier on our heart."They are digging a utility trench now to run power to what is their temporary majid. Instead of a free clinic, they'll use this space for prayer. For now, a flashlight and a jug of water help light the room and cleanse their hands before services.It is a new beginning. Imam Hassan says they will rebuild."We're going to build this building with love," he said.As of Feb. 1, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms did not have a cause for the fire.