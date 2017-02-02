NEWS

Synagogue opens doors to Texas burned mosque

EMBED </>More News Videos

The community is rallying around a Victoria mosque that burned down in January.

By
VICTORIA, TX --
The outpouring of love and support from a Texas community home to a mosque that recently burned down has been overwhelming.

Ten different churches and even a synagogue have offered their help and opened their doors. Imam Osama Hassan says he has renewed faith in God and the fire has strengthened it in his neighbors.

"The first time I came here, it was very tough," he told Eyewitness News, walking through the burned out shell out the building that caught fire early Saturday, January 28. "We are praying it was an accident."

There is nothing left of the building. But in the gnarled ashes, Hassan said he and the men and women who worship here have found hope.

If you're viewing on our ABC11 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

"Our heart is filled with rejoice, thankful to everyone who supports us," he said. "It makes the injury heal very fast. The way people support us and pray for us -- standing here, giving us hugs, love -- it makes it much easier on our heart."

They are digging a utility trench now to run power to what is their temporary majid. Instead of a free clinic, they'll use this space for prayer. For now, a flashlight and a jug of water help light the room and cleanse their hands before services.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Early-morning blaze destroys Victoria mosque
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are looking into what started an overnight fire that destroyed a mosque in Victoria.



It is a new beginning. Imam Hassan says they will rebuild.

"We're going to build this building with love," he said.

As of Feb. 1, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms did not have a cause for the fire.

A GoFundMe campaign benefiting the mosque has already raised $1 million.
Related Topics:
newsmosquefiretexas newsreligionTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Denver Mosque Warned Feds About Murder Suspect's Alleged Radicalization
How Trump's SCOTUS Nominee's Past Opinions Could Affect Future Cases
What's at Stake for Berkeley After Trump Warns University Over Canceled Speech
Dakota Access Seeks to Shield 'Sensitive' Info to Protect Pipeline From Possible Terrorists: Court Docs
News Digest for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
More News
Top Stories
I-Team uncovers issues with Wake Co. school bus drivers
Durham mom terrified after man tries to kidnap her son
Man dies after pouring gasoline on trash fire
Coach K says he is returning to coach Duke Saturday vs. Pitt
Heavy hearts, light wallets as adoption center closes
Raleigh woman upset about 'slave' graffiti
Will downtown Raleigh see multiple grocery stores?
Show More
3 high school students accused in homeless man's assault
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
Authorities briefly block I-440 during police chase
UNC president says Trump travel ban has consequences
Trump asks people to pray for Schwarzenegger
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
Heavy hearts, light wallets as adoption center closes
Raleigh woman upset about 'slave' graffiti
Durham mom terrified after man tries to kidnap her son
More Video