NEWS

Conservative talker Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck, The Blaze

Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25, 2016, in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)

DALLAS --
Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren has filed a lawsuit against Glenn Beck and his online platform, The Blaze, alleging wrongful termination.

Lahren was ousted from her program after she said she was in favor of abortion rights while appearing on ABC's "The View" on March 17.

In the 27-page lawsuit filed Friday in Dallas, Lahren's attorney said nothing in his client's employment contract prohibited Lahren's comments on "The View."

The Blaze took her off camera but offered to pay her contract if she remained silent on social media. Since then, attorney Brian Lauten asserts Beck and others at The Blaze "embarked on a public smear campaign" and interfered with her business relationships.

The lawsuit wants a judge to rescind her employment contract and declare that she may speak her mind freely.

Representatives for The Blaze have not immediately responded to messages.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstalk showcelebritylawsuit
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in Stockholm attack identified as Uzbekistan-born man: Police
Charges pending for woman in Mount Olive crash
Man shot in Durham in 'serious condition'
US 'prepared to do more' in Syria if chemical weapons used again
More News
Top Stories
2 shot in Durham; police searching for suspect
Charges pending for woman in Mount Olive crash
Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held
Man shot in Durham in 'serious condition'
What's next in Syria after US strikes?
Cold start for central North Carolina today
Domestic violence murder spawns push for 'Britny's Law'
Show More
Giant oak tree falls, blocks road on Duke's East Campus
Ghastly images of Syrian attack led to Trump about-face
Hundreds gather in Fayetteville to pray for, support troops
Garner Police talk body cams at public discussion
In the Triangle, mixed feelings about strike on Syria
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
More Photos