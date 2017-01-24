NEWS

Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school

Jim Pietrowski (image courtesy R. Max Abbott Middle School)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cumberland County school officials say a teacher has died at the hospital after collapsing at Max Abbott Middle School Tuesday morning.

School officials identified the man as 27-year-old Jim Pietrowski.

"Mr. Pietrowski was a beloved 6th grade math and science teacher, coach, and forensics judge. Our hearts are with Mrs. Holly Pietrowski, his family, his students and all who loved him. Let's honor Mr. Pietrowski's example by showing kindness and care to all," said the school in a Facebook post.

The school's website said after-school events were cancelled Tuesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Related Topics:
newseducationFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Charges upgraded to attempted murder in machete attack
2 Unsubstantiated Claims Made by Trump Since He Became President
Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House
Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets
More News
Top Stories
Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets
Charges upgraded to attempted murder in machete attack
Durham school bus involved in crash
$20M in cash found hidden in bed box spring
Meet Donald Trump's Potential Picks for Supreme Court Justice
Trump takes executive action on oil pipelines
Man arrested, charged in rape case of 11-year-old girl
Show More
Virginia Mother and 2 Young Children Mysteriously Disappear
What is Pres. Trump's 'Day of Patriotic Devotion?'
Law officers bust 3 in drug operation, seize meth
NCCU searches for new chancellor
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
More Photos