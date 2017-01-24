Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school

Cumberland County school officials say a teacher has died at the hospital after collapsing at Max Abbott Middle School Tuesday morning.School officials identified the man as 27-year-old Jim Pietrowski."Mr. Pietrowski was a beloved 6th grade math and science teacher, coach, and forensics judge. Our hearts are with Mrs. Holly Pietrowski, his family, his students and all who loved him. Let's honor Mr. Pietrowski's example by showing kindness and care to all," said the school in a Facebook post.The school's website said after-school events were cancelled Tuesday.