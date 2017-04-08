NEWS

Teen accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old at Fayetteville carnival

Diomar Ramos-Gonzales (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville teen is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at a carnival in Cumberland County.

Police said the 13-year-old victim went to the carnival on Friday and met the suspect, 16-year-old Diomar Ramos-Gonzales, at some point during the evening. The two had never met before, police said.

Authorities said around 9:40 p.m., Ramos-Gonzales walked the victim away from the carnival and pulled her behind a building in the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road. Police said Ramos-Gonzales sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to free herself and run away. She found a Cumberland County sheriff's deputy and told him what happened.

Ramos-Gonzales was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree kidnapping.

Ramos-Gonzales is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

