A Fayetteville teen is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at a carnival in Cumberland County.Police said the 13-year-old victim went to the carnival on Friday and met the suspect, 16-year-old Diomar Ramos-Gonzales, at some point during the evening. The two had never met before, police said.Authorities said around 9:40 p.m., Ramos-Gonzales walked the victim away from the carnival and pulled her behind a building in the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road. Police said Ramos-Gonzales sexually assaulted the victim.The victim was able to free herself and run away. She found a Cumberland County sheriff's deputy and told him what happened.Ramos-Gonzales was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree kidnapping.Ramos-Gonzales is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.