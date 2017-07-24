NEWS

18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly California crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
An 18-year-old Stockton, California, woman is in jail accused of driving under the influence during a deadly crash Friday and then live-streaming the aftermath. The live Instagram recording shows Obdulia Sanchez next to a dead crash victim.

Authorities say a 14-year-old died in the crash and, in the video, Sanchez references the victim as her sister. The California Highway Patrol says two minors were in the back seat were not wearing seat belts.

The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car into a barbed wire fence and then a field. The Merced County Sheriff identified the dead child as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez.



"She was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseatbelted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her," Sheriff Vern Warnke said.

"I killed my sister, but I don't care," Obdulia Sanchez said in the video. "I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry baby. I'm a hold it down."

Mary Hernandez of Stockton recorded the live stream while it happened.

"At first we didn't even want to believe it was real," she said. "I recorded it and posted it mainly because as someone who uses Snapchat I see a lot of people driving with their Snapchats doing what she was doing so to me it was like an eye opener."

Family members confirm the video was shot by Obdulia Sanchez. They say the victim, Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton, was supposed to celebrate her Quinceanera Sunday.

A 14-year-old girl from Fresno was also in the car and was badly injured.

Sanchez is now in the Merced County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and DUI.

Family members started a GoFundMe page for Jacqueline's funeral expenses.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrashdwiu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Kushner denies collusion with Russia before meeting with Senate investigators
Congressional Democrats to roll out economic agenda
Trump calls Attorney General Sessions 'beleaguered'
Charlie Gard's family ends legal fight: 'We will miss him terribly'
More News
Top Stories
96lbs of pot and counterfeit items seized in Sanford
Sheriff: Estranged husband shot wife in murder-suicide
Man charged in Raleigh triple shooting
Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple child sex charges
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
Chainsaw attack in Switzerland injures at least 5
Search on for armed man in NC national forest
Brazilians funneled as 'slaves' by NC church, ex-members say
Show More
Honorary Alaska 'mayor,' Stubbs the cat, dies at 20
AUTHORITIES: Mom killed in Moore Co. crash, kids safe
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle
Woman hurt when vehicle slams through wall of apartment
More News
Top Video
Search on for armed man in NC national forest
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle
Man charged in Raleigh triple shooting
More Video