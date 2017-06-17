NEWS

Teen arrested after police say he tried to run over deputy

Authorities say Logan Bevill tried to run over a deputy (Credit: Stokes County Sheriff's Office)

PRESTONVILLE --
Authorities say an 18-year-old man who tried to run over a deputy in Stokes County has been arrested at his home.

The Stokes County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the officer was trying to pull Logan Bevill over Wednesday night when he sped away.

Authorities say the deputy chased Bevill, who crashed into a ditch on a state highway near Prestonville.

Deputies say the officer got out of his car, recognized Bevill, and told him to get out of the SUV.

Instead, authorities say, Bevill drove off, trying to strike the deputy, who fired at the teen. No one was injured.

Bevill is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and other charges.
