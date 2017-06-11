APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --The teenager viciously attacked with a machete in January graduated from high school Sunday.
Priyanka Kumari's name was listed as one of the graduates at Holly Springs High School's commencement ceremony but the 18-year-old decided not to attend graduation.
Kumari is still recovering from her wounds and receiving monthly medical treatments on her face, neck, and hands six months after the attack.
Sunday's graduation ceremony took place at the Raleigh Convention Center.
In January, investigators said after the 18-year-old had gotten off the school bus and was attacked with a machete.
Kumari's father, Pankaj Kumar, said the attacker was Neel Mehta, a man she had been dating.
The 20-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.
Kumar said his daughter wanted to keep a low profile on graduation day and stay away from the ceremony.
"She decided to be aloof at the event because she didn't want the image to be betrayed as a victim," Kumar said. "She thinks that she has a life ahead of her and she's gone through a lot of trauma, so she's still recovering from it."
Now that she's graduated, he said her plan is to pursue a two-year associate degree in science from Wake Technical Community College before enrolling at a local university.
Her ultimate plan is to get a degree in dermatology, a goal she had set before the attack.