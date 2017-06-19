NEWS

Teen becomes 4th to die from rip currents at NC beaches

Pine Knoll Shores has issued a black flag warning for its public beaches. (Town of Pine Knoll Shores)

A Goldsboro teen died at a hospital Monday, nine days after he was pulled from a rip current at Emerald Isle Beach.

Tyreese Worsley, 16, died Monday morning at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, Emerald Isle Police Chief James Reese told ABC affiliate WCTI.

Worsley attended Eastern Wayne High School, where he was a football player.

His friend, 17-year-old Elijah Hinnant, died June 10 in the same rip current at Emerald Isle.

The town of Emerald Isle put out a warning Monday morning advising beachgoers to stay out of the ocean because of the dangerous rip currents.

According to Emerald Isle Town Manager Frank Rush, the warning is in effect until further notice for the entire stretch of the 12 miles of beach in Emerald Isle. Beaches are marked with red flags.

Meanwhile, the Town of Pine Knoll Shores issued a Black Flag No-Swimming advisory for all public beach access locations Monday afternoon.

All homeowner association and private home/condominium owners are also strongly advised to stay out of the ocean until surf conditions improve.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for the beaches in the area, and this is expected to be extended through Tuesday.

The advisory comes a day after a young man died after he was caught in a rip current in nearby Atlantic Beach.

Justin Eakes, 21, of Greenville, died in a Greenville hospital after being flown there by helicopter on Sunday. He was trying to save others in the water when the incident happened.

That incident cames just 24 hours after a man died trying to save two teenage girls who were also caught in a rip current at Atlantic Beach.

How to survive a rip current
ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.

