Teen charged in July 4th shooting accused of escape attempt

Arrest warrants show a 17-year-old charged with murder in a shooting after Raleigh's 4th of July fireworks tried to escape from custody.Curtis Hart Rainey allegedly damaged ceiling tiles and an air vent in the attempt and is now considered an escape risk. He's charged with attempting escape and damage to property in addition to the charges he already faced.Rainey is one of two teens charged in the July 4 shooting that that left one dead and three injured.