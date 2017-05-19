NEWS

Teen charged with exposing himself at Raleigh park

Jeffrey Travis ( Wake County Sheriff's Office)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself at a popular recreation area in Raleigh.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Jeffrey Alton Travis after a woman reported the crime at Lake Johnson Park in south Raleigh.

The woman told ABC11 that the suspect she encountered around 3 p.m. Thursday was sitting on a bench about halfway around the circular trail at the lake.

She said she first noticed that he was holding up his phone and then she realized he was touching and exposing himself.

She said she believed he was shooting a video of the incident, and was shocked to hear that the suspect is just 17-years-old.

Travis is only accused of exposing himself to one victim, but investigators say three women - ages 22, 43, and 57 - reported the crimes. So it's possible more charges could follow.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect exposing himself but did not report it to give them a call.

