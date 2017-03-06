FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Franklin County deputies have charged a teen with the death of a woman found decapitated east of Zebulon - near the Wake County line.
It happened at a home on Morgan Drive near Stonehill Drive just south of U.S. Highway 64.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright said the teen called 911 himself around 12:45 p.m. Monday and was still on the scene when deputies arrived.
The teen - who was taken into custody without incident - is charged with first-degree murder.
Deputies have not identified the young man or the person who was murdered. They said family members have not been notified.
Analysis of the crime scene was delayed by a couple hours because Sheriff's deputies had to go to a neighboring county to get a search warrant. Sheriff Kent Winstead said a judge signed the order around 4:15 in the afternoon.
"We'll be here as long as it takes to do a thorough search. We owe it to the victims to make sure it's done in a proper manner - To make sure once it gets to the courthouse, justice can be served," said Wright.