Teen faces charges after 16-year-old injured in shooting

A 17-year-old is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that injured a 16-year-old in Lee County.It happened on around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford.When police officers arrived at the scene, they found 16-year-old Johnathon Rashid Fulmore suffering from several gunshot wounds.He was taken to UNC Hospitals where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering.Investigators arrested Dominic Michael Swewczyk Tuesday evening and charged him with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.He is currently being held under a $500,000 secured bond.The investigation is ongoing.