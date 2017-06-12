Teen headed to North Carolina cookout shot to death

UPDATE: Monroe Police identified shooting victim as 17-year-old Kalique Farmer @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/D1WSGIX8PL — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) June 12, 2017

A teen headed to a cookout has been shot to death in Monroe, North Carolina.Monroe Police said 17-year-old Kalique Farmer was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.Investigators said Farmer did not live in the neighborhood and was headed to a cookout when he was killed.No arrests have been made. Police Lt. Bobby Manus says investigators think several guns were fired, but they are not certain if there is more than one suspect.Police said some of the witnesses have not been cooperative.