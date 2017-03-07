Teen killed in Franklin County crash

Authorities in Franklin County are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Cedar Creek Road.Officials say 18-year-old Timothy Henry Coley was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta east on Cedar Creek Road when he lost control and struck a fence.A passenger in the car, 17-year-old Jamariuse Quan Gibbs of Franklinton, died at the scene.Coley was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash and charges are pending.Gibbs was a junior at Franklinton High School where Coley is also a junior."The loss of a student is indescribably difficult. As a district, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gibbs family and all those involved in this tragic incident and we will continue to do all that we can to support our community," the district said in a statement.Grief counselors were at the school Tuesday.