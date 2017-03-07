  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Court hears arguments on Governor Cooper's power struggle with Republican-led General Assembly
NEWS

Teen killed in Franklin County crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities in Franklin County are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash.

FRANKLINTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Franklin County are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Cedar Creek Road.

Officials say 18-year-old Timothy Henry Coley was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta east on Cedar Creek Road when he lost control and struck a fence.

A passenger in the car, 17-year-old Jamariuse Quan Gibbs of Franklinton, died at the scene.

Coley was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

Gibbs was a junior at Franklinton High School where Coley is also a junior.

"The loss of a student is indescribably difficult. As a district, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gibbs family and all those involved in this tragic incident and we will continue to do all that we can to support our community," the district said in a statement.

Grief counselors were at the school Tuesday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiesFranklinton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
Chaffetz suggests Americans may need to choose between iPhone or health care
Teen who decapitated mother to be moved to Central Prison
Teen charged with decapitating mother
More News
Top Stories
Teen who decapitated mother to be moved to Central Prison
Snow this weekend?!
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax
TSA stops passenger with two loaded guns at RDU
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Show More
Police investigate bomb threats at Fayetteville schools
Durham Police search for hit-and-run driver
George Michael died of natural causes
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
More News
Top Video
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Myrtle Beach mom impersonates April the Giraffe
More Video