NEWS

Teen missing after Wake County crash

Lauren Maria Jenkins

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen at a crash scene.

Deputies say Lauren Maria Jenkins was involved in an accident late Friday night at the intersection of Leesville Rd. and Oneal Rd.

Lauren was last seen leaving the scene on foot and has not been seen or heard from by her family since the accident.

Lauren is a white female, 5'3" tall, 110lbs., hazel eyes, blond hair with tattoos on her back, stomach, and neck. Lauren was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, and multi-colored socks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lauren is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmissing personcrashRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hunt underway for former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old student
Russia orders check of American media in the country in retaliation for U.S. bill
Man shot to death in north Durham
1 killed Raleigh car crash
More News
Top Stories
Displaced residents assess damage after Raleigh fire
Man shot to death in north Durham
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
1 killed Raleigh car crash
Businesses come together to thank Raleigh Fire Dept.
Secret Service stops attempted White House intrusion
Show More
Hunt underway for former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old student
Burned building had been inspected more than 50 times
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Paris Orly Airport attacker wanted to kill, die for Allah
Some conservatives line up behind health care plan for vote next week
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
More Photos