Teen missing after Wake County crash

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen at a crash scene.Deputies say Lauren Maria Jenkins was involved in an accident late Friday night at the intersection of Leesville Rd. and Oneal Rd.Lauren was last seen leaving the scene on foot and has not been seen or heard from by her family since the accident.Lauren is a white female, 5'3" tall, 110lbs., hazel eyes, blond hair with tattoos on her back, stomach, and neck. Lauren was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, and multi-colored socks.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lauren is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.