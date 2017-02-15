Teen 'person of interest' in fatal Durham store shooting

.@DurhamPoliceNC say second person shot during fatal armed robbery is 16-yr-old boy considered person of interest, still in hospital. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/PmjmQ8FXyz — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) February 15, 2017

The franchise owner and clerk was fatally shot at this Family Fare on Guess Road in Durham.

A makeshift memorial grows for convenience store owner shot and killed during attempted robbery at Family Fare on Guess Rd. in Durham #abc11 pic.twitter.com/GoFC9Ut06P — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) February 15, 2017

The Durham Police Department says has died after a shooting Tuesday at a gas station near Guess Road and Fawn Avenue just north of I-85.It happened during an apparent robbery at a Family Fare/BP just after 7 a.m. Franchise owner John Wesley Pruitt, Jr., 41, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.Police said Wednesday that a 16-year-old male was also shot and is considered a person of interest at this time. The unidentified teen suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized. No charges have been filed.Co-workers told ABC11 it happened right after the store opened for business Tuesday morning.WATCH: Full report from the day of the apparent robbery"Then my other boss man called me from Hillandale Road, from that BP, and said 'Have you heard that John got shot?' I said, 'No.' He said 'Yeah, he got shot and robbed after he opened this morning," said James Harper.Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.