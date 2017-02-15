NEWS

Teen 'person of interest' in fatal Durham store shooting

A teenager in considered a person of interest in the Guess Road fatal shooting of a Durham store clerk.

By and Andrea Blanford
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department says has died after a shooting Tuesday at a gas station near Guess Road and Fawn Avenue just north of I-85.

It happened during an apparent robbery at a Family Fare/BP just after 7 a.m. Franchise owner John Wesley Pruitt, Jr., 41, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Police said Wednesday that a 16-year-old male was also shot and is considered a person of interest at this time. The unidentified teen suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized. No charges have been filed.



Co-workers told ABC11 it happened right after the store opened for business Tuesday morning.

WATCH: Full report from the day of the apparent robbery
The franchise owner and clerk was fatally shot at this Family Fare on Guess Road in Durham.



"Then my other boss man called me from Hillandale Road, from that BP, and said 'Have you heard that John got shot?' I said, 'No.' He said 'Yeah, he got shot and robbed after he opened this morning," said James Harper.


Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.


