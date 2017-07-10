  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Man on trial for murder of Granville County couple
OHIO

16-year-old saves customer's life during second day at work

16-year-old Austin Goddard saved a man's life (Credit: Angela Ingram‏/Twitter )

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio --
It was only his second day on the job, but one teen made an impression that one customer won't forget.

Austin Goddard was a longtime volunteer at Skyline Chili and was recently hired as a worker, WGHP reports.

One day, the 16-year-old was working when he noticed a customer collapse.

That's when Austin stepped in and saved the man's life.

"Larry just collapsed right there where he was eating and they asked if anyone knew CPR, and I just ran up and started doing CPR on him," Austin said. "I just had it on the chest and just kept my elbow straight just doing it with enough force and pressure like you're supposed to."

Several days later, Larry stopped by the restaurant to thank Austin for his heroics. The family even dropped off a picture to stress just how grateful they are.



But Austin doesn't care about being a hero, he is just glad he could help save a life.

"There's still kids that are not out there robbing and shooting people and killing people," Austin said. "I'm just glad I was able to save a life instead of take a life."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsherocprbuzzworthyohionewsOhio
Load Comments
OHIO
Ohio mother brutally beaten over broken sippy cup
Mom kills kids to save them from 'evils of the world'
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More ohio
NEWS
Ex-Penn State frat member's text: 'I don't want to go to jail for this'
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Trump, without citing evidence, accuses Comey of leaking classified information illegally
Senate Intel Committee to begin interviews of Trump campaign officials
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
More News
Top Stories
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Animals found dead in Cumberland County home
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
Show More
CLIF Bars recalled over nut allergy concerns
How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Back to school today for some students
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos