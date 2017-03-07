  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Court hears arguments on Governor Cooper's power struggle with Republican-led General Assembly
NEWS

Franklin County teen who decapitated mother to be moved to Central Prison

EMBED </>More News Videos

Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada

By
FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Franklin County District Attorney said Tuesday that 18-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada will be moved to Central Prison because it's "more appropriate for any special needs he may have."

Machada is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge after deputies say he decapitated his mother at their home on Morgan Drive near Stonehill Drive just south of U.S. Highway 64 Monday afternoon. The area is east of Zebulon - near the Wake County line.

"Officers encountered the suspect holding a knife and, as reported, also holding his mother's head in the other arm," Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright said. "It's tough for the deputies. It's tough for the communities. We will be offering any of them assistance who just may need it because it was a horrific scene that first responders had to respond to."

Wright said Machada called 911 himself around 12:45 p.m. Monday after the murder.



"It looked to be a large butcher knife, the weapon that was used," said Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies said they found 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado dead inside the home. Two young girls found in the home were unharmed. A fourth child was at school when the incident happened.


At this point, investigators have few answers as to what led to this family tragedy.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmurderfranklin county newsdecapitationteenZebulon
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
Chaffetz suggests Americans may need to choose between iPhone or health care
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
More News
Top Stories
Snow this weekend?!
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax
TSA stops passenger with two loaded guns at RDU
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Show More
Police investigate bomb threats at Fayetteville schools
Durham Police search for hit-and-run driver
George Michael died of natural causes
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
More News
Top Video
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Myrtle Beach mom impersonates April the Giraffe
More Video