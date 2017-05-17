FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in a rash of recent rock throwing incidents around the county.
Investigators said 16-year-old Walter Wayne Trogdon and 18-year-old Arnold Jeffery Varnadoe are both charged with more than a dozen counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The arrests come after deputies have gotten multiple reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in the Linden area of northern Cumberland County.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The investigation continues.
Report a Typo