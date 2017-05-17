The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in a rash of recent rock throwing incidents around the county.Investigators said 16-year-old Walter Wayne Trogdon and 18-year-old Arnold Jeffery Varnadoe are both charged with more than a dozen counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.The arrests come after deputies have gotten multiple reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in the Linden area of northern Cumberland County.The investigation continues.