Ex-nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in children's deaths

San Antonio --
A former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible in the deaths of up to 60 Texas children has been indicted on two new murder charges.

The Bexar County district attorney's office said in a statement that 66-year-old Genene Jones was indicted Thursday in the death of an 8-month-old in 1981 and a 4-month-old a year later. She now faces four new murder charges.

Jones is serving a lengthy prison sentence for the 1982 killing of another toddler. She is scheduled for release in March under a mandatory release law in place when she was convicted.

Authorities have linked her to the deaths of many more children during or shortly after her shifts.

Prosecutors say the latest indictments were prompted by new evidence and the re-examining of decades-old evidence.

