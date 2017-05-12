  • BREAKING NEWS All lanes of I-540 eastbound, near US-64 BUS (Knightdale Boulevard) closed by crash
That you Pegasus? Horse rescued from ravine

A helicopter was used to lift the horse to safety

ANGELUS OAKS, California --
Los Angeles County rescue crews successfully airlifted a horse that had been stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine Thursday afternoon.

The horse and a woman rider fell off the Santa Ana trail around noon.

Officials were able to rescue the woman, who suffered minor injuries, but aiding the horse was a more difficult challenge.

Rescue crews work to assist a horse stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in Angelus Oaks.



They had to first sedate and blindfold the 1,200-pound animal and then bring in an LA County rescue helicopter to hoist it out of the ravine.

Officials believe the horse was not seriously injured in the fall. It appeared to be able to stand after it was brought safely to flat ground.

Watch the rescue below:
