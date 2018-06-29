The 5 Capital Gazette employees gunned down inside Maryland newsroom

MARK OSBORNE
The five people shot dead at the Capital Gazette, a daily local newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, were all employees of the newspaper.

One Capital Gazette reporter told The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette, the newsroom shooting was "like a war zone."

Here is what we know about the victims:

Rob Hiaasen

Veteran journalist Rob Hiaasen worked as an assistant editor at the paper since 2010.

He joined the Baltimore Sun as a features writer in 1993, the paper wrote.

From Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he was the brother of author Carl Hiaasen.

The author shared a photo of him and his brother on his Facebook page, where he referred to him as "Big Rob."

"I am devastated and heartsick to confirm the loss of my wonderful brother Rob today in the mass shooting in the newsroom at the Annapolis Capital Gazette," Carl Hiaasen wrote on Facebook. "Rob was an editor and columnist at the paper, and one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known."

Rob Hiaasen was married for 33 years, according to the Baltimore Sun. His wife's birthday was the day of the shooting.

Wendi Winters

Wendi Winters worked in special publications for the Capital Gazette.

The writer, 65, was a mother of four and had joined the Capital Gazette staff in 2013 after previously working as a freelancer for the paper for a decade, the Sun reported.

Rebecca Smith

Rebecca Smith, who was 34 and the youngest victim of the shooting, worked as a sales assistant for the newspaper.

She was described as a recent hire of the paper by the Sun.

Gerald Fischman

Gerald Fischman, 61, was an editorial page editor.

He was described as "the conscience and voice of the Annapolis news organization" in his 25 years at the paper, the Sun wrote in an obituary.

John McNamara

John McNamara, 56, worked at the paper as a staff writer -- but his Twitter handle belied his passion for sports.

He went by @CapitalOfBBall on Twitter in an ode to his work covering basketball in the capital region. His Twitter is filled with praise for the University of Maryland Terrapins -- his alma mater. He linked often to his blog, Capital of Basketball, where he wrote about all manner of hoops.
