RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --About 2,000 athletes will take part in the Ironman Raleigh on Sunday, June 4th. With a swim, bike, run course consisting of a total of 70.1 miles drivers can expect closures along the routes.
The first wave of athletes will take to the water at 7 a.m. Sunday for the 1.2-mile swim in Jordan Lake in Chatham County. Expect some roads around the lake to be closed off.
Next, the 56-mile bike course will take athletes from Jordan Lake through rural Chatham and Wake counties before entering downtown Raleigh for the run.
For the bike route, some major roads are impacted. Athletes will go from Jordan Lake to US 64 to Old US Hwy. 1 and follow that to Shearon Harris Road and Lake Wheeler Road ending in downtown Raleigh at E. Lenoir and Wilmington Street.
Then, the 13.1 mile run will wind through downtown Raleigh around the Capital building, out Hillsborough Street through NC State then down Fayetteville Street before the big finish in City Plaza right in front of the Marriott on Fayetteville Street.
Click HERE for more detailed turn by turn course instructions.