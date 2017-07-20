NEWS

The rise and fall of OJ Simpson

EMBED </>More Videos

OJ Simpson timeline of events (KTRK)

Timeline of events surrounding OJ Simpson:

1968 - O.J. Simpson won the Heisman Trophy while playing football for University of Southern California

1969 - Simpson drafted by NFL, demanding what was then the largest contract in professional sports history

1969-1979 - Simpson played for NFL as running back for Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers

1977 - 1994 - Simpson worked as an actor and football commentator

1985 - Simpson inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

June 12, 1994 - Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson was found stabbed to death along with her friend Ron Goldman

June 17, 1994 - Simpson arrested following low-speed pursuit in white Ford Bronco

October 5, 1995 - Simpson was acquitted for the murders after the 'trial of the century'

1997 - Civil court awarded victims' families $33.5 million wrongful death judgment against Simpson

September 2007 - Simpson arrested in Las Vegas when sports memorabilia was stolen at gunpoint in casino hotel room

December 2008 - Simpson convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping and sentenced to 33 years in prison

July 2017 - After nine years at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, Simpson becomes eligible for his first parole hearing

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newso.j. simpsonu.s. & worldparole
Load Comments
NEWS
Before Simpson's parole hearing, Ron Goldman's family says they may never see justice
OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board today
ANALYSIS: Trump 6 months in - the great fixer needs fixing
Trump bashes Sessions over recusal: Report
More News
Top Stories
Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-540
Latest train-car crash shows need for railroad respect
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed
Raleigh puts best foot forward for MLS; is it enough?
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Inmate escapes from Randolph County prison
Sigh of relief for residents near NC State after arrest
Show More
Raleigh makes pitch for Major League Soccer team, stadium
Sheriff: North Carolina woman left toddler in car overnight
Will you find the hidden Whole Foods gift card?
Wake, Durham schools scramble to fill bus drivers jobs
Wake County prepares for sizzling temperatures
More News
Top Video
Raleigh puts best foot forward for MLS; is it enough?
VIDEO: NCFC supporters rally in Raleigh for MLS
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
Triangle students 3D print prosthetic hands for children
More Video