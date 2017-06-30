Thieves smash their way into Durham store

The manager of Poolside in Durham said somebody drove a vehicle into the pool supply store and took off with cash and merchandise."Our front door was inside our store and sitting diagonally and both windows on both sides of the front door were shattered all in pieces so it was definitely evident that somebody drove through the front door," said Poolside manager Debra Huff, adding that only a desperate person would go through these lengths to steal.The impact left behind shattered glass and mangled metal at the store located on 2005 North Pointe Drive. Crews were tackling the cleanup Friday.The Durham Police Department said officers responded to the break-in Friday morning.Chip Chesson, the manager of North Pointe Properties where the store is located, provided pictures taken after they discovered the mess. They show the bent door and window frames barely standing.Huff said the thief or thieves took off with two pool cleaners, worth about $1,000 each. She said the cash register was opened and the drawer with about $30 in change was taken. But she said they're not letting this keep them from opening on one of their busiest weekends, Fourth of July weekend. They're using another entrance."The worst time of the year for this to happen it happened," Huff said. "It impacts us very bad, especially this time of year because this is one of our busiest holiday seasons for swimming pools."