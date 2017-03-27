NEWS

Big Maple Leaf: Thieves steal 221-pound coin worth $4.5 million in heist at Bode Museum in Germany

Visitors take a look at the world's biggest and most expensive gold coin, the "Canadian Maple Leaf", on Wednesday, May 28, 2008, at Vienna's art history museum. (AP Photo/Lilli Strauss)

BERLIN --
Berlin police say thieves broke into the German capital's Bode Museum and made off with a massive 221-pound gold coin worth millions.

Spokesman Stefen Petersen said thieves apparently entered through a window about 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet where the "Big Maple Leaf" coin was kept and escaped with it before police arrived.

A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.

The 1.18-inch thick coin, with a diameter of 20.9 inches, has a face value of $1 million. By weight alone, however, it would be worth almost $4.5 million at market prices.

The museum says the coin is in the "Guinness Book of Records" for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold. It has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and maple leaves on the other.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstheftmuseumsu.s. & worldgermany
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Oklahoma police officer dies after shootout
Man charged with stabbing children goes before judge
Police arrest man dressed as 'The Joker'
Severe storms bring golf-ball-size hail to Texas
More News
Top Stories
Man charged with stabbing children goes before judge
Mom of girls found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Water main break blocking Cary roadway
Oklahoma police officer dies after shootout
46 dogs, saved from slaughter in South Korea, arrive at JFK
AP: HB2 estimated to cost North Carolina $3.76B
NC woman arrested for DWI, reckless driving
Show More
Trooper shoots, seriously injures driver in North Carolina
United responds to criticism over leggings policy
Off-duty NYPD detective charged with public lewdness
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
Carolina advances to NCAA Tournament Final Four
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos