  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee
NEWS

Third Fork Creek Trail partially closed for summer

(Shutterstock)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Parts of Third Fork Creek Trail will remain closed as several sections of trail are being replaced or restored.

Construction work will restore Third Fork Creek between Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway and Cardinal Drive.

The work includes replacing two sections of asphalt trail with a boardwalk which will improve the creek's water quality and protect the trail from damaging floods and sediment.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

To meet Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain regulations, work will also include plant and tree clearing as well as new channel digging. Piles of plant and tree debris will be used or removed before the project is done.

For safety reasons, officials ask that trail users respect the closure signs and not use these sections of the trail.

Officials said construction is scheduled to finish on August 31.

To check the progress of construction, visit the project's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshikingnatureDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputy AG sees no reason to fire Mueller
2 armed inmates on the run after killing 2 correctional officers in Georgia
Comey friend turns 'relevant materials' over to the FBI
Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in GA
More News
Top Stories
Teacher accused of having sex with students faces judge
Parents of student released from Korea say he's in coma
Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in GA
Body of missing Wayne County teen found off Emerald Isle
Fayetteville bouncing back after Hurricane Matthew
Orange County deputies seize 2 kilos of fentanyl
Cosby jury to hear more of his deposition testimony
Show More
Boy found dead after being left in daycare van
Warriors release statement on possible White House visit
Deputies: Teen shot brother while trying to shoot snake
NC school leader faces DWI charge at graduation
Hot again today, but unsettled weather's heading our way
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos