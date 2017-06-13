Third Fork Creek Trail partially closed for summer

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Parts of Third Fork Creek Trail will remain closed as several sections of trail are being replaced or restored.
Construction work will restore Third Fork Creek between Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway and Cardinal Drive.
The work includes replacing two sections of asphalt trail with a boardwalk which will improve the creek's water quality and protect the trail from damaging floods and sediment.
To meet Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain regulations, work will also include plant and tree clearing as well as new channel digging. Piles of plant and tree debris will be used or removed before the project is done.
For safety reasons, officials ask that trail users respect the closure signs and not use these sections of the trail.
Officials said construction is scheduled to finish on August 31.
To check the progress of construction, visit the project's website.