CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee --A group of teens fought back against a home invasion suspect by pinning him to the ground and keeping him there until police arrived.
WTVC reports the incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Mansion Circle.
Police say the man the group was holding down, Calvin Carter III, was trying to break into the apartment.
"As soon as he turned around, that's whenever I just decided to grab him because he didn't have the gun out yet, and I didn't want the gun up and pointing at people," said Finny, the man who got shot. "He had bitten me, it originally happened after I got shot. One of my friends came and we took him down to the ground and while that was going on, my arm was just too close, he bit down."
That's when Finney's friend, Tucker Williams got involved.
"I got on top of his (Carter's) chest, I had my knee on his neck and I was telling him like, please quit moving," said Williams. "The police are on the way. It's over already, there's no need to struggle anymore."
Williams, Feeney, and a group of friends held Carter down until police got to the scene.
Police arrested Carter and charged him with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and aggravated burglary.