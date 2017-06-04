  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
NEWS

Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delaware County home

Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 3, 2017. (WPVI)

CHESTER TWP., Pa. --
Police say a Delaware County boy is dead after shooting himself accidentally in Chester Township.

It happened before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

When Adolphus Adam found out he just lost his grandson, he was devastated.



A little boy growing up in a Chester Township home on the 2900 block of Bethel Road near Green.

According to Township officials, the boy, who was called Junior, found a gun and accidentally shot himself.



Calvin Bernard, Chester Township Councilman said, "From what I'm being told, the gun was under the bed, and I can't believe that a child would be able to gain access to it."

Bags of evidence were removed from the home as dozens of family and friends gathered outside.

The loss is so hurtful to so many.

The little boy's next-door neighbor says he woke up to find police surrounding the house then a sight he wishes he didn't see.

"The stretcher was in my driveway, and I'm like my goodness gracious unbelievable," he said.

Steven Potts says Junior would play with his little dog all the time, including as recent as Friday evening.

"He played with my dog all day, every day, he was just some good kid," Potts said.

And like so many today, he doesn't understand why a gun would be left unattended with kids in the house.

"I couldn't even imagine. I'm teary eyed now. So sad. I can't Believe a gun would be accessible to a 2-year-old," Potts said.

The question being asked is how the little boy had access to a loaded gun. Someone is going to have to be held responsible for this.

The incident remains under investigation.

