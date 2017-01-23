NEWS

Toddler without car seat injured in Fayetteville crash
Crash near Cliffdale and Bunce roads in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A two-year-old child is recovering after being hurt in a car crash in Fayetteville Sunday night.

It happened near Cliffdale and Bunce roads.

A witness at the scene said the toddler was not in a car seat when the driver of a blue minivan slammed into the back of a black Cadillac.

The child's face was cut in the accident.

Police said the driver was not the child's mother.

The woman was seen being handcuffed after taking a field sobriety test.

Authorities have not said if any charges have been filed.

