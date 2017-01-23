Toddler without car seat injured in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A two-year-old child is recovering after being hurt in a car crash in Fayetteville Sunday night.
It happened near Cliffdale and Bunce roads.
A witness at the scene said the toddler was not in a car seat when the driver of a blue minivan slammed into the back of a black Cadillac.
The child's face was cut in the accident.
Police said the driver was not the child's mother.
The woman was seen being handcuffed after taking a field sobriety test.
Authorities have not said if any charges have been filed.
