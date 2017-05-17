NEWS

Tonight at 7: Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"

Heroin addiction... addiction to Opioids...

More and more, we hear about it. More and more, it's touching, and ruining, lives. What are the warning signs? What can we do? Are there solutions to this rapidly growing problem? Join ABC11 Eyewitness News as we explore and discuss these tough questions during a special Town Hall, Addiction: Hidden in Plain Sight, May 17th at the Cary Arts Center starting at 7 p.m.

Our panel includes North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and addiction experts from Healing Transitions and TROSA.

Thank you for your interest in the event. We are at capacity but if you weren't able to RSVP you can still watch and participate on ABC11.com starting at 7 p.m.

MORE: What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
Related Topics:
newsabc11 together
Load Comments
NEWS
What we know about Comey's memo on Trump
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
Ryan says people trying to hurt Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
More News
Top Stories
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
Sen. Tillis 'doing well' after medical issue at DC race
Police: 2 dead in shooting at southeast Raleigh home
UNC responds to latest NCAA allegations
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Fight continues for Durham toddler with rare syndrome
An unexpected danger emerges for first responders
Show More
Human remains found in wooded area of Orange County
Troopers ID woman killed in Johnston County crash
Burr wants to talk to people at Trump-Russia meeting
Vehicle strikes, seriously injures 2 pedestrians in Chapel Hill
Raleigh man relates arduous battle with heroin addiction
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos