NEWS

Too hot to handle: Study shows Earth's killer heat worsens

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

By SETH BORENSTEIN
WASHINGTON --
A new study says killer heat is getting worse.

A comprehensive examination of more than 1,900 deadly heat waves says that hot spells like the one now broiling the American West are bigger killers than previously thought and will be more frequent.

Study author Camillo Mora says that even though it will get hotter, such waves may not be as lethal in the future as people become accustomed to the heat.

Mora calculates that nearly one in three people on Earth now experience 20 days a year when the heat can reach deadly levels.

But by the end of the century, he says, nearly three out of four people will endure such stretches if global warming continues at its current pace.

The study is in Nature Climate Change.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsglobal warmingheat waveheatWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's changes to Cuba policy could make travel more difficult
Bill Cosby's lawyer 'confident' in acquittal if case is retried
London mayor on mosque attack: 'Terrorism is terrorism'
Man accused of exposing himself at public pool
Triangle victims relieved after manhunt ends
More News
Top Stories
Man charged with shooting Durham 14-year-old
UNC gets $1M to help low-income students attend
Man accused of exposing himself at public pool
21-year-old dies after Atlantic Beach rip current rescue
Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
Russia says it will treat US planes in Syria as targets
Show More
Triangle victims relieved after manhunt ends
Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near Virginia mosque
Tropics heating up
Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day
Secret Service train in Outer Banks surf to save presidents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos