Too loud? Or price of living in downtown Durham?

Drum group's practice in the park upsets some nearby apartment dwellers.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Batala Durham is a samba reggae musical group in Durham.

On Mondays, they practice at Durham Central Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. They started doing this about two years ago.

Since then, the area has grown and there are now apartments and condos near the park. Some of the residents have embraced the group. When ABC11 went to Monday's practice, we could see some people coming to enjoy the music and even dancing. Others who live in the area say they would appreciate some peace and quiet. Some have gone as far as calling the police.

Band members say they have the right to use the park since it is a public park. They also point out that the part plays host to concert series on Fridays.

"We're playing the same hours that they have a concert series here on Friday nights, so on Friday nights' 6-8, which we're playing this Friday at 6 o'clock right here in the same location. Same drums, same music," said Justin Anderson, who has been playing in the band since it started in Durham.

Bo Edwards lives nearby and said there has been a few complaints being circulated through his apartment complex message board. He said he's on the fence about it.

"I'm kind of indifferent about it," said Edwards, "It would be nice to come home from work and lie down and relax, but it's also part of the vibe."

Depending on the sound level, generally the noise ordinance for Durham kicks in between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Report a Typo

