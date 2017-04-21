NEWS

Tow truck driver will not be charged in fatal Raleigh shooting

Police investigate at the scene.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says after consulting with the Wake County District Attorney a tow truck driver will not face charges in a fatal shooting.

It happened April 14 shortly before 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of St. Giles Street.

Police said 30-year-old Taurean Whitfield Sutton was apparently upset his vehicle had been towed by another company and got into the cab of the driver where a fight began.

Investigators said the driver - who police have not identified - then shot Sutton. He was taken to WakeMed where he died.
