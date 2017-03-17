Town hall participants vent on Rolesville High troubles

Video of what appears to be an organized fight inside of a stairwell in Rolesville High School sparked an impromptu town hall meeting at Rolesville Town Hall.Mayor Frank Eagles organized this meeting after he said he was flooded with emails from concerned parents. The video was shared by someone on Facebook.Although Thursday night's town hall meeting was short notice, about two dozen parents did attend. The crowd also included concerned citizens and even one Rolesville High School student. School board member Donald Agee, representing District 1 also attended as well as Commissioner Michelle Medley with the Rolesville Board of Commissioners."I didn't hear what I expected to hear but I'm satisfied that we're moving in the right direction," said Umar Nasser, a parent of four Rolesville High School students.Some parents in the room said the fight itself isn't as alarming as the fact that it was able to happen on school property. The Rolesville student in the crowd said she's seen fights, drug use and even sexual activity in the exterior stairwells of the school. This had parents asking about supervision.The mayor said he knows the school is understaffed and said this points to a funding issue. As far as addressing the immediate issue of things happening in stairwells, parents asked for possible video surveillance in those areas or that teachers and security make that part of their patrol routines."I'll be writing something to the school board chair and the superintendent that this is something the community feels needs to be happening right away," Agee said.At the start of the meeting parents wanted to know if the principal of Rolesville High School would be attending. The mayor said that unfortunately the principal was tied up in another meeting this evening, but that he hopes to plan another meeting to include her as well. They also plan to make sure that the next meeting comes with more notice so more parents can attend.