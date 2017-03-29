NEWS

Train collides with SUV in Harnett County

EMBED </>More News Videos

A train hit a car behind the Food Lion Distribution Center in Dunn overnight (WTVD)

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
A train crash is under investigation in Harnett County after a CSX train slammed into an SUV on the tracks early Wednesday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened around 1 a.m. at the railroad crossing behind the Food Lion Distribution Center at Arrowhead Road, near Highway 301 in Dunn.

The State Highway Patrol tells ABC11 that a 1998 Jeep got stuck on the tracks due to possible mechanical issues.



The oncoming train was unable to stop and hit the SUV. Two men were able to get out of the Jeep before the collision and were not hurt.

The train pushed the vehicle for more than a mile after the impact.



Possible charges are pending, according to authorities.

Related Topics:
newstrain crashDunn
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teens' killings in burglary may test 'stand your ground' law
Fayetteville debate continues over Shaw Heights annexation
Fuquay-Varina teen, 16, leads police on high-speed chase
Clinton hits Trump administration on gender diversity
More News
Top Stories
Girl, 5, suspended for playing with 'stick gun'
Killing of 3 teens during burglary may test OK 'stand your ground' law
NAACP still waiting on meeting with Wake County Schools
Accusations fly, fingers point over HB2 repeal talk
Gunfire preceded Durham crash, police say; 5 hurt
Security guard ruled out as suspect in huge Raleigh fire
Fayetteville pedestrian struck by car dies at hospital
Show More
Fayetteville debate continues over Shaw Heights annexation
Fort Bragg soldier charged with child pornography
Triangle leaders afraid to speak out on sanctuary cities
Fuquay-Varina teen, 16, leads police on high-speed chase
Teens' killings in burglary may test 'stand your ground' law
More News
Top Video
Accusations fly, fingers point over HB2 repeal talk
Girl, 5, suspended for playing with 'stick gun'
Gunfire preceded Durham crash, police say; 5 hurt
NAACP still waiting on meeting with Wake County Schools
More Video