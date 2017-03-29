Train collides with SUV in Harnett County

Update from NCHP: Jeep stuck on tracks, train couldn't stop, 2 men unhurt, 1 owns Jeep. Possible mechanical defect, charges pending. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/eky2vjHfOt — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 29, 2017

A train crash is under investigation in Harnett County after a CSX train slammed into an SUV on the tracks early Wednesday morning.It happened around 1 a.m. at the railroad crossing behind the Food Lion Distribution Center at Arrowhead Road, near Highway 301 in Dunn.The State Highway Patrol tells ABC11 that a 1998 Jeep got stuck on the tracks due to possible mechanical issues.The oncoming train was unable to stop and hit the SUV. Two men were able to get out of the Jeep before the collision and were not hurt.The train pushed the vehicle for more than a mile after the impact.Possible charges are pending, according to authorities.