Trial underway for Wake County man accused of killing in-laws

Nathan Holden

WENDELL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Before opening statements were set to begin Tuesday morning in the death penalty trial for a Wake County man accused of murdering his in-laws, the defendant interrupted the judge.

Nathan Holden interrupted Wake County Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway during jury instructions to say he wanted jurors instructed on the constitution.

Holden is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shootings of 57-year-old Angelia Smith Taylor and 66-year-old Sylvester Taylor near Wendell in April 2014.

2 dead in Wake County triple shooting near Wendell

His defense attorney said during opening statements that the cause is not a "'who done it,' this is not about what happened."

"Nate Holden is the one who is responsible for the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Taylor. He did shot his wife." Defense Attorney Elizabeth Hambourger said.

Latonya Holden was shot and seriously injured during the incident on April 9, 2014 at a home in the 1100 block of Lake Glad Road.

The couple's three children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

"Latonia did what any mother would do, she took her attention and focused it on her kids. She did everything she could to keep them safe. She put them in the closet, told them that she loved them, because she didn't know if she was ever going to see them again," Prosecutor Jason Waller said during opening statements said.



He went on to explain that she called 911 to report that Nathan Holden was at the home shooting after hearing her mother, Angelia, call out for her father, Sylvester and hearing shots fired while in a back bedroom.

Hambourger said to the jury that what the defense wants them to understand is "how things got to this point within this particular family."

"This case is about why this happened and it is about Nate Holden's state of mind at the time it happened," she said.


Investigators said Angelia Smith Taylor was found dead inside a home in the 1100 block of Lake Glad Road, while Sylvester Taylor was found dead in the yard.

Authorities arrested Holden after a standoff near his home hours later.
Court documents show Latonya Holden had a restraining order against her husband when the incident happened. The couple separated back in December 2013.

