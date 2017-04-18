NEWS

Triangle city named best place to live in NC

Morrisville named best place to live in NC.

By
MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Morrisville is being dubbed the Best Place to Live in North Carolina. The website Niche has also named the Triangle town one of the top five places in the country to live.

Niche looked at several things, such as FBI and Census data, to rank cities.

Morrisville is earning an overall grade of A+ thanks to scores on housing options, schools, diversity, commute times, nightlife, and job opportunities.

"It just kind of verifies what we all believe and it's all that hard work we've done over the years," said Mayor Mark Stohlman.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"There's a lot going on here. A lot of business, a lot of industry. It's a pretty cool place to hang out," said Richard Marshall, who works in Morrisville.

It's a relatively safe place as well. Violent crimes stats across the board were lower than the nationwide average.

Korneliya Zachar lives and owns a business in Morrisville. She is drawn to the town's diversity and says it's a great place to raise a family.
"Especially during the elementary school years, this is the right place for me," she said.

Morrisville changed its motto six months ago to "Live connected. Live well."

Stohlman says this better suits the thriving community.

"I think all the town halls are growing, but Morrisville is in a unique spot. We're close to the airport. We're close to RTP, we're close to the future WakeTech and we seem to be on everyone's commute," he said.

The full top 10 cities:

1. Morrisville
2. Cary
3. Chapel Hill
4. Apex
5. Carrboro
6. Marvin
7. Davidson
8. Holly Springs
9. Fearrington Village
10. Wake Forest

See North Carolina's top 100 places to live here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newswake county newshomeMorrisville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump inaugural committee announces record-breaking haul
President George HW Bush hospitalized but 'doing fine'
Foreign tech workers in the spotlight thanks to Trump's latest executive order
Suspect in custody after sheriff's deputy shot dead in Oklahoma
'No gator in Angier Lake,' park officials say
More News
Top Stories
Bodies found in Lumberton
Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Area program helps introduce HS girls to engineering
'No gator in Angier Lake,' park officials say
McDonald's worker saw FB killing suspect, called 911
NC gets part of NCAA Tournament following HB2 repeal
NC HS students compete in national math competition
Show More
3 killed in 'random act of violence' in downtown Fresno
Suspect in Facebook video killing fatally shoots himself
Man allegedly stole more than 100 cellphones at Coachella
12-year-old stops carjacker from abducting her sister
Johnston Co. man wins $1,000 for life in NC lottery game
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
More Photos