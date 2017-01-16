Triangle honoring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hundreds waiting early in line for the Triangle Interfaith breakfast to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/RsohdcmnrB — Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) January 16, 2017

Residents around the ABC11 viewing area are commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.There are a number of local celebrations and commemorations being held to remember the civil rights leader.One of the largest is the Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in RTP.The event, put on by the Greater Raleigh Chamber Of Commerce, is in its 37th year and draws hundreds of people in celebration of Dr. King's dream and legacy.Event organizers say the interfaith breakfast is all about joining together to hear words of "compassion, hope and action, inspired by Dr. King."Pastor James White, of Christ Our King Community Church in Raleigh will serve as the keynote speaker.Breakfast will be served from 6 to 8 a.m., but anyone who is thinking of attending is encouraged to arrive early. The program and prayer service will begin at 7:15 a.m.The event is free and you don't need to register in advance to participate.A prayer breakfast is also being held in Fayetteville.Hundreds are expected to take part in the 24th year of the event at the Crown Exposition Center. Admission is a $20 donation.While Monday is a federal holiday for most, it's also a day of service.There are a number of programs and services in Durham and Chapel Hill honoring Dr. King's legacy.Volunteers from North Carolina Central University and the United Way will take part in the annual Truth and Service Project.From 9 a.m. until noon, they'll work at the Walker Complex collecting food for the NC Central food pantry making blankets, and packing-up meals for Durham residents.And Northgate Mall in Durham is hosting a birthday party to mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.MomsRising.org is putting on the event to talk to kids about justice, service, and the ability of people to work together. It starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs till 1 p.m.UNC Chapel Hill also has a full list of events celebrating Dr. King.There is a MLK Day of Service 5K race. It begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Old Well.Money raised will be donated to theScholarship, honoring the life of the murdered UNC student.On Tuesday night, award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien will deliver the keynote address at UNC's MLK Scholarship and Unsung Hero Awards Ceremony. It takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall.Meanwhile, new North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be spending his first MLK day in office, in Charlotte.Governor Cooper scheduled to deliver the opening remarks at the YMCA of Greater Charlotte's MLK Holiday Breakfast at the Nascar Hall Of Fame.