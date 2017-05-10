Triangle law agencies seek help finding masked robber

Surveillance images of the masked robbery suspect.

Triangle law enforcement agencies are releasing video, audio and photos as efforts increase to identify a man suspected of committing multiple armed robberies in Apex, Cary, Morrisville and Raleigh.On April 26, Cary police responded to an armed robbery at Circle K, 1001 N. Harrison Avenue. Several days later on May 6, the Apex Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Circle K, 1401 W. Williams Street in Apex.In both instances, the suspect displayed a weapon while demanding money. After receiving undisclosed amounts of cash, he fled the scene by vehicle. No injuries were reported in those robberies.The suspect is believed to be a white man with a stocky build, about 25 to 30 years old, between 5-6 and 5-8, and weighing between 160-175 pounds.At the time of the crimes, he is seen wearing a blue skullcap, green jacket, tan pants, brown shoes and a skull-face mask."If someone approaches you and demands money in a threatening manner, pass the cash and call police as soon as it's safe to do so," said Lt. Bruce Dale of Cary's Criminal Investigations Division.The same suspect is believed to have robbed three businesses in 10 minutes on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh on May 3.The first incident happened that night at Mona Pita Mediterranean Grill, at 5260 Capital Blvd., around 9:11 p.m. The Subway restaurant at 6320 Capital Blvd. called in just two minutes later, and then the Dunkin Donuts at 8401 Capital Blvd. was robbed at 9:19 p.m.All three businesses reported the suspect was wearing a skull mask.The suspect is also wanted in connection with the robbery of the Eagles Convenience Store in Morrisville in late April.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department's non-emergency number at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes. All calls will be kept confidential at the caller's request.