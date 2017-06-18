NEWS

Triangle breaths sigh of relief after manhunt ends

Police search for a carjacking and robbery suspect.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Alleged victims of James Bloodworth are breathing a sigh of relief after the man accused of multiple armed robberies is behind bars in Wake County.

READ MORE: RALEIGH POLICE INVESTIGATING DOWNTOWN CARJACKING

Lori, one of the victims, feels safer leaving her home with Bloodworth locked up; she was carjacked Friday in downtown Raleigh.

Bloodworth mugshot



The alleged victim recalls Friday morning, just after 11, the moment when Bloodworth put a gun to her hip as she was gathering her things to start the work day.

"He put the gun to my hip and said backup or I will kill you."

READ MORE HERE: DURHAM POLICE ARREST MAN WANTED FOR NUMEROUS ROBBERIES

Lori told ABC11 that she didn't want her car back after the incident.

Her car was found on Avondale Drive in Durham where Bloodworth abandoned it.

When he was arrested on Sunday, Durham police said he was driving a stolen black Nissan SUV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrimerobberyDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Son finds parents stabbed to death inside North Austin home
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
Trump has a 'compulsion to counterattack,' says Newt Gingrich
Durham police arrest man wanted for numerous robberies
More News
Top Stories
Trump attorney says president not under investigation
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
Son finds parents stabbed to death inside North Austin home
2 arrested for 5 different charges
Durham police arrest man wanted for numerous robberies
Bank of America to lay off Charlotte employees
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Show More
Homemade quilt holds names of Durham murder victims
1 dead in Fayetteville car crash
Missing sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship
Family, friends honor NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
One person shot in Cumberland County, authorities say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos