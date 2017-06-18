Bloodworth mugshot

Alleged victims of James Bloodworth are breathing a sigh of relief after the man accused of multiple armed robberies is behind bars in Wake County.Lori, one of the victims, feels safer leaving her home with Bloodworth locked up; she was carjacked Friday in downtown Raleigh.The alleged victim recalls Friday morning, just after 11, the moment when Bloodworth put a gun to her hip as she was gathering her things to start the work day."He put the gun to my hip and said backup or I will kill you."Lori told ABC11 that she didn't want her car back after the incident.Her car was found on Avondale Drive in Durham where Bloodworth abandoned it.When he was arrested on Sunday, Durham police said he was driving a stolen black Nissan SUV.