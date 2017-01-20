NEWS

Triangle woman to march in Raleigh, DC
Women hope to send a strong message to Donald Trump with a march in Raleigh and in DC (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One day after the presidential inauguration, a huge crowd is expected for Saturday's Women's March on Washington. A simultaneous march planned in Raleigh, as well.

Thousands are set to take the streets in Raleigh to march in solidarity with those planning to march in Washington, D.C.

"The President-elect has shown himself to not really have a sense of women's rights and respect of women," said Angela Flynn. "And I think they need to know there are a lot of us, and we feel strongly about this."

Flynn is one of a few Triangle women who will be driving to the nation's capital to take part in the big march. Those participating say they are marching to show support for women and progressive values.

Organizers in Raleigh say they anticipate close to 7,000 people in Saturday's march. Attendees will start gathering around 10 a.m. at City Plaza.

