Trooper fires gun in Wilson chase

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper fired his weapon during a chase in Wilson Friday night.Investigators said it began around 10:45 when a trooper attempted to pull over a Suzuki SUV for a seatbelt violation, but the driver wouldn't stop.The trooper pursued the SUV until it went behind a home. The trooper blocked the SUV in and got out of his vehicle. That's when the SUV came towards him and the trooper fired his gun.The SUV driver took off on foot and was later caught. He's now charged with felony speeding to elude, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, driving while impaired, speeding 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, failure to wear a seatbelt, and failure to stop at a stop sign.He's now in the Wilson County Detention Center.No names have been released.The SBI is investigating the shooting as is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.