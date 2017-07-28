NEWS

Trooper hit by impaired driver: 'Lucky to be alive"

State trooper Nekime Oxendine was struck by a vehicle on the side of I-95 earlier in July.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job just weeks after a driver slammed into his cruiser throwing him several feet into the air.

Trooper Nekime Oxendine spoke exclusively with ABC11. He said he came face to face with his greatest fear: being hit by a driver on Interstate 95.

These days, Oxendine is shuffling papers instead of cruising the highways.



He returned to desk duty this week after a crash that could have easily killed him. It happened three weeks ago on I-95 near mile marker 49.

Oxendine was helping a stranded driver when a woman driving a Nissan Altima slammed into his patrol car, knocking him to the ground. Troopers said the woman was high on prescription medication and failed to move over.

Woman charged with DWI after state trooper injured on I-95

"One of my worst fears as being a trooper is more worried about getting hit by a vehicle than anything else," Oxendine said. "That day I tried to do everything right. Tried to do everything by the books. I wanted to be one of those ones who 'it would never happen to me' but it did."

Oxendine said he's lucky to be alive. But he wants drivers to help keep troopers safe by moving over, putting down their phones and focusing on the roads.

"People are such in a hurry to get to where they're going versus just relax and enjoy the ride," Oxendine said.
