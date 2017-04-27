NEWS

Truck driver in fatal Harnett County crash out of hospital, charged

Douglas Alan Rogers (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A South Carolina truck driver involved in a fatal Harnett County crash has been released from a hospital in Raleigh and was booked into the Wake County jail.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Douglas Alan Rogers, 56, of Loris, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and running a red light in the wreck that happened April 13 on N.C. 87 at Buffalo Lake Road.

Troopers said Rogers hit a pickup truck. Joseph Gardner Ornsby, 67, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was killed.


