Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating a fatal head-on collision that has closed a portion of Doc Bennet Road near Fayetteville.A North Carolina State Highway Patrol official tells ABC11 that a person riding a scooter died after being hit head-on by a truck going the opposite direction on Doc Bennett Road near Airport Road.A father and his 11-year-old daughter were in the truck, heading southeast around 12:20 a.m. Thursday when the wreck happened.They were taken to the hospital after the wreck but are OK, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.The name of the person on the scooter has not been released.A portion of Doc Bennett Road is expected to be closed for a couple more hours between NC-87 and I-95 as authorities investigate.Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was a factor for the driver of the truck, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol official said.