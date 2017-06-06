NEWS

Truck runs red light, slams into Fayetteville Police car

The crash happened at Franklin and Robeson streets in downtown Fayetteville Tuesday morning. (Lou Guilette)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A driver is facing charges after slamming into a Fayetteville Police vehicle Tuesday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Robeson streets in downtown.

A witness told police that the driver of a pickup truck didn't even slow down before running a red light and colliding with the police vehicle.

The unidentified driver reportedly told police he didn't see the red traffic signal. He has been charged with failure to stop.

Neither the driver nor the officer inside the patrol car were injured.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfayetteville police departmentcrashFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits
Police officer injured, suspect in hospital after incident near Notre-Dame in Paris
Paris police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame
What we know about the leaked NSA report on Russia
More News
Top Stories
Paris police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits
25-year-old charged with classified leak about election
Teen girls sentenced in death of school bathroom attack
Water emergency in Franklin, Granville, Vance counties
What is gerrymandering and how does it hurt voters?
Trump sons dismiss Russia investigation: 'Greatest hoax of all time'
Show More
Gay beating case at NC church in hands of jury
Will a popular grocery store be built in the Bull City?
Now they tell us? Babies should sleep in their own room
Downpour floods floor at Nash Co Sheriff's Office
Durham police identify child shot, still seeking gunman
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos