Truck runs red light, slams into Fayetteville Police car

A driver is facing charges after slamming into a Fayetteville Police vehicle Tuesday morning.It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Robeson streets in downtown.A witness told police that the driver of a pickup truck didn't even slow down before running a red light and colliding with the police vehicle.The unidentified driver reportedly told police he didn't see the red traffic signal. He has been charged with failure to stop.Neither the driver nor the officer inside the patrol car were injured.